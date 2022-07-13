Opinion

No longer firefighting and disaster avoidance – Newcastle United additions will be enhancements

Newcastle United are marching towards this 2022/23 season in pretty good health from what I can see.

For far too many years, fans had become acclimatised to firefighting and disaster avoidance being the order of the day each summer / each transfer window. However, that is simply not the case now.

The position we have now reached (13 July 2022) means that for me, any more summer 2022 Newcastle United additions will instead be enhancements.

I have seen some fans saying that we are ‘desperate’ for more ‘essential’ signings, that ‘far more’ is needed on top of buying Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.

These are what I see as the current 24 Newcastle players set to be in the 25 man official NUFC Premier League squad, with room for one addition…

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Nick Pope

Defenders

Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth

Midfielders

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes

Wingers

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron

Strikers

Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

Elliot Anderson is counted as an Under 21 player, so unless he goes out on loan he will be additional to those who are named in the senior PL squad.

Jeff Hendrick moved to Reading on loan yesterday and Ciaran Clark’s loan deal with Sheffield United is set to be officially announced today.

I expect these half dozen to also follow them out, whether on loan or permanent deals – Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Kell Watts, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo.

More signings would of course be very welcome if they improved the team/squad quality, with probably the likes of Jacob Murphy also leaving if NUFC continue to strengthen.

However, I think the Newcastle United squad already in place, as listed above, is the strongest we have seen in a long time at St James’ Park. Any new signings will be a bonus, not absolutely essential. In my opinion…

We have the players who racked up 38 points from the final 19 games last season, third best form in the Premier League. Nick Pope and Sven Botman added to that, plus Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson back fully fit after missing almost the entire second half of that 2021/22 season.

