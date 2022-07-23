Videos

Newcastle v Burnley (two) friendlies in Portugal – Watch all 9 goals here

Over in Portugal on Saturday, it was Newcastle v Burnley, two for the price of one.

Newcastle United over in Portugal for six days, with a big friendly on Tuesday night against Benfica.

However, ahead of that, Eddie Howe splitting his squad into two teams, with Burnley doing the same.

Two Newcastle v Burnley friendlies taking place simultaneously, as they played 45 minutes against one of the Burnley teams, then switched over and played 45 minutes against the other.

Both Newcastle United teams won their encounters, scoring nine goals in the process.

For me, the best goals were the second Joe Willock strike, a clever lift over the keeper, as well as Callum Wilson’s following a one-two with Miguel Almiron.

Elliot Anderson scored a header but he will be wondering how it went in, I just hope the Forest keeper is equally generous in two weeks time!

Watch all nine goals below.

🎥 All nine goals from today’s 11v11 training sessions with Burnley at the Cidade do Futebol in Portugal. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6vqtJvyuB4 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 23, 2022

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 July 2022:

Newcastle United’s pre-season schedule continued with a training session at the Portuguese Football Federation’s ‘Cidade do Futebol’ near Lisbon on Saturday.

The Magpies trained at the impressive facility at the same time as Burnley, with the two clubs splitting their squads to take part in two concurrent 11v11 sessions.

Two evenly split United line-ups played against experienced and youthful Clarets sides respectively before switching opposition after 45 minutes.

The men in black and white prevailed in each of their respective halves, with a team captained by Jamaal Lascelles beating a youthful Burnley 4-1 over 45 minutes with goals from Joe Willock (2), Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almirón.

Almirón was back on the scoresheet against Burnley’s stronger line-up after a short break, rounding off a 2-1 scoreline after Clarets left-back Ian Maatsen had cancelled out Callum Wilson’s clinical opener.

Meanwhile, a United XI captained by Dan Burn prevailed 1-0 against an experienced Burnley side led up top by Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez – Allan Saint-Maximin getting the only goal from close range.

After the break, Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy were on the scoresheet against a younger-looking Burnley, sending the Magpies into Tuesday’s match at Benfica on the back of a clean sweep.

United XI A

Pope, Bondswell, Burn, Botman, Krafth, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, J.Murphy.

United XI B

Darlow, Targett, Dummett, Lascelles, Trippier, S.Longstaff, Anderson, Willock, Fraser, Wilson, Almirón.

Subs

M.Longstaff (on for Anderson)

Turner-Cooke (unused)

Muñoz (on for Almirón)

A.Murphy (unused)

