Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao heading for a sell out

It is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao at 3pm this Saturday afternoon.

This friendly kicking off at St James’ Park only some 17 hours after the final whistle blew on a 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Eddie Howe using the two home friendlies to give all his available first team squad players a full match, with just a week to go until the Premier League kicks off.

Last night a strong defensive selection, Nick Pope playing behind last season’s first choice back four.

For Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao this afternoon, fans can seemingly expect to see the likes of Bruno, Joelinton, ASM and Wilson, as Eddie Howe gives his first choice quartet in the attacking half a good run out.

The two games in two days are set to see a total of over 90,000 paying customers…

Last night the attendance was 40,596 for the win over Atalanta and this Saturday afternoon game is looking very likely set to be the first home friendly to be sold out for some time.

The club have said that there will be no cash turnstiles in operation, so on the day of the game, if you purchase your ticket at the ground you will have to go and buy at the ticket office and NUFC warning they expect to be busy. If you book online or over the phone, I think you then just turn up and get you tickets from a collection point, a far quicker option. Though don’t quote me on that, check details when you are buying.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0344 372 1892 (or visit in person).

I have just looked at the club’s ticketing site and at 9.25am, there are only tickets left on sale in Level 7 of the Leazes End. My estimate would be that there is no more than 3,000 tickets now remaining on sale. I would be amazed if these aren’t sold out by kick-off.

Tickets are priced at £25 adults and £15 concessions on matchday (they were £20 and £10 if bought in advance.

Hope everybody who does go along today has a great time, the atmosphere (with the help of Wor Flags) was excellent last night, especially for a friendly. I have a feeling it will be even better this afternoon.

Below is the full schedule of upcoming Newcastle United matches, during last night’s Atalanta game, the club announced two more games had been confirmed for live TV, the Everton home match and Tottenham away game. The Man Utd away match has also been moved but that hasn’t been selected for live TV, it is due to Man Utd playing on the Thursday in the Europa League.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of October 2022:

Saturday 30 July – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao (3pm) Friendly

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing Monday 22 August, NUFC will play this midweek in the second round of the League Cup, draw will be made after first round matches)

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 22 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

