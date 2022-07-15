News

Newcastle United tickets – Dates released of sales for Brighton, Man City, Palace and Bournemouth games

The club have now released dates of sales of Newcastle United tickets for another four Premier League matches.

The games are the first away match at Brighton, plus the home matches at St James’ Park against Man City, Palace and Bournemouth.

All details are below and it means that the club have released details of sale dates of Newcastle United tickets now, for all confirmed NUFC PL games up until the end of September.

Obviously Newcastle United have more control when it comes to deciding when home tickets go on sale, so whilst the first away against Brighton has seen ticket details released, we still await the released of dates for the games at Wolves, Liverpool and West Ham.

Newcastle United tickets – On sale dates announced by NUFC so far:

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 12th July, 10am – SOLD OUT

Online General Sale from Tuesday 26th July, 10am – limited amount available

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

On Sale To Season Ticket Holders with 150+ Loyalty Points from Monday 18th July, 10am.

Adult £30.00 Senior & U21 £26.00 U18 £18.00

All children under 14 MUST be accompanied by an adult

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 21st July, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 4th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Wednesday 3rd August, 10am

Online General Sale from Wednesday 17th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 18th August, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 1st September, 10am – limited amount available

