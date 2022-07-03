Transfer Market

Newcastle United Sporting Director looking to sign Youri Tielemans – Report

Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of signing Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City midfielder is expected to leave the King Power this summer and a number of clubs have already made clear they would like to sign him.

Now Ben Jacobs of CBS Sport has reported that his information is that Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has already made enquiries into the possibility of landing the 25 year old Belgium international.

Having moved from Anderlecht to Monaco at the age of 20 for £20m and then on to Leicester two years later for £32m, Youri Tieliemans won’t come cheap.

However, the thought of bringing him in alongside the likes of Joelinton and Bruno G is a pretty intoxicating one, if Newcastle United did pull this off.

A lot of clubs in for him and Newcastle United allegedly only going to go ‘so far’ this transfer window, however, with the new set up at St James’ Park nothing, within reason…is impossible these days.

Making his first team debut for Anderlecht at 16 and aged 19 for Belgium, Youri Tielemens has already played a lot of football. With 52 appearances for his country, two league titles with Anderlecht, then an FA Cup win with Leicester, whilst eight of these last nine seasons he has played Champions League and / or Europa League football.

Newcastle United fans have seen at close hand what Tielemans can do, with indeed three of the twelve Premier League goals he has scored these last two seasons coming against NUFC.

With Joelinton 25 and Bruno G 24, to add a 25 year old Youri Tielemans would create the potential of an outstanding midfield trio for years to come.

Confident in possession and willing to carry the ball, I would love to see the Belgium international at St James’ Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin was Newcastle United’s most productive PL player last season with 10 direct goal involvements (five goals and five assists), Callum Wilson the next highest with eight (all goals).

Youri Tielemans got ten (six goals and four assists) last season and exactly the same (six PL goals and four assists) in 2020/21.

Indeed, in four PL seasons so far, Tielemans has 36 (18 goals and 18 assists) direct goal involvements in 111 Premier League starts.

As I indicate above, I don’t doubt that Newcastle United will be up against it if they do decide to go all in on Youri Tielemans. However, this is now a very different club to what we endured under Mike Ashley and stooges / patsies such as Steve Bruce.

