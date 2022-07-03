Opinion

Newcastle United selling the dream – Confidence growing as a destination

Newcastle United have now signed Sven Botman.

Already having won a Ligue 1 winners medal and one of Europe’s most sought after central defenders, the 22 year choosing NUFC ahead of Serie A winners AC Milan, who had Champions League football on offer next season.

Sven Botman says he believes in the ‘plan’, the plan that intends to bring success to both the player and the club.

Sven Botman speaking after signing for Newcastle United – 1 July 2022:

“I’m really happy – delighted – and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.

“This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It’s a day I’ve worked hard for and I’m very excited.

“Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club…The whole package is just perfect.”

When talking about why he chose St James’ Park, Bruno Guimaraes declared ‘I believe in the project at Newcastle United’ and the Brazil international midfielder declared ‘Next season I believe it will strengthen very well to seek, who knows, a spot in the Champions League, in the Europa League. From now on, it’s a team to compete for to be champions of the Premier League.’

Bruno Guimaraes speaking about why he signed for Newcastle United – 22 March 2022:

“I believe in the project at Newcastle United.

“The fans are passionate about the team, it’s so different.

“Next season I believe it will strengthen very well to seek, who knows, a spot in the Champions League, in the Europa League.

“From now on, it’s a team to compete for to be champions of the Premier League.

“I believe a lot in the project and I hope that everything works out as it was passed on to me.”

England full back Kieran Trippier was the first through the door of this new Newcastle United era back in January, the first of seven players to be bought by Eddie Howe and the new owners.

Trippier at the time stating ‘…I knew this was where I wanted to be. I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is…’

Kieran Trippier speaking after signing for Newcastle United – 7 January 2022:

“I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is…”

That first signing really put a marker in the sand down, having only months earlier won La Liga and played in the Euros final, buying the England defender was massive.

Our enemies claimed that Kieran Trippier had come for a final easy payday, his performances suggested otherwise. Newcastle United fans seeing the best right back we’ve seen in a long time, total commitment and even a couple of goals in his first handful of matches before getting injured.

I think there was a bit of luck, hint of good fortune in that first signing, however, as they say, you make your own luck. Having Eddie Howe at the club was probably decisive in helping to get the England player to sign, though that only worked because Howe had made such a favourable impression when signing him at Burnley!

For me, each new signing then becomes a little easier. It doesn’t mean you get every target you go for BUT it does increase your chances. Other players look at where a club is heading, the players they are bringing in, so getting Kieran Trippier through the door was crucial.

I’m sure that when negotiations were taking place with Bruno Guimaraes and his representatives, mention would have been made of Trippier, as well as the selling of the project / plan.

With Sven Botman the same, Trippier and Bruno G for sure mentioned when telling the Dutch defender what the intentions are for Newcastle United.

Not forgetting the other signings made as well in 2022, England international Nick Pope, Matt Targett and so on.

When the next major deal comes along that Newcastle United are trying to get over the line, pretty safe to say that the player will be told by NUFC, here is the plan and look at the signings of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman…

That plan is now being fleshed out, not just bare bones, or even no bones!

It has been a quite incredible nine months and step after step I feel real momentum building. Every decision that Eddie Howe and the new owners get right, is another step pushing Newcastle United in the right direction.

Of course, nobody is under any illusions, the final steps to get into the top four and / or start winning things, they will be the toughest of all. However, as somebody said once, every journey begins with a single step.

Newcastle United are selling the dream and confidence is growing with St James’ Park as a destination.

Just remember under Mike Ashley, the ‘dream’ sold to signings for years, especially from France, come to Newcastle United and if you do well, you’ll then be able to catch the eye of an ambitious Premier League club.

Well, that ambitious Premier League club is now Newcastle United.

