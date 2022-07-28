News

Newcastle United sell more than 84,000 tickets for St James’ Park weekend pre-season action

The Newcastle United players are finally back in action this weekend at St James’ Park.

Friday night sees Serie A side Atalanta in Toon for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Then Saturday afternoon at 3pm, Athletic Bilbao are the visitors to St James’ Park.

Some fans were not happy that the new owners were charging £20 and £10 concessions (£35 adult and £15 concessions packages if you buy both friendlies – this two match offer ended on 19 July) for each game, as compared to the £10 and £5 pricing for NUFC friendlies under Mike Ashley (the last of his friendlies at home to Norwich in August 2022).

However, when the tickets went on sale at 10am on Tuesday 5 July, long queues online and in person at the ticket office, plus supporters also able to buy over the phone. Newcastle United sold over 60,000 tickets for the two games in only 24 hours.

Whilst things calmed down from those early queues, both in person and online, we are still looking at very healthy crowds at St James’ Park this weekend.

Looking at the club’s online ticketing site, I think we are looking currently at around 84,000 tickets sold across the two matches, so far.

For Atalanta on Friday night, there looks to be around 39,000 tickets sold so far, with only a few hundred tickets currently on sale for the lower bowl, with Level 7 then set to be opened up section by section depending on demand.

Level 7 was opened up some time ago for Saturday’s Athletic Bilbao match and with all of the lower bowl sold out, it looks as though there are over 45,000 tickets sold so far. Starting towards the Gallowgate end of the Milburn Stand, selling Level 7 section by section, all the seats / sections are sold out along the side of the pitch now and they are currently selling seats in the corner where the Milburn meets the Leazes.

Still time to get tickets but a couple of things to note.

If you wait until the day of a match you will pay more – £25 adults and £15 concessions, as opposed to £20 and £10.

So if you want to go to the Atalanta match, best to buy today (Thursday), whilst for Athletic Bilbao, Friday at the latest.

The club also say that there will be no cash turnstiles in operation, so on the day of the game you would have to go and buy at the ticket office and NUFC warning they expect to be busy. Which basically means queues! If you book online or over the phone, I think you then just turn up and get you tickets from a collection point. Though don’t quote me on that, check details when you are buying.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0344 372 1892.

Premier League matches at St James’ Park – Tickets on sale dates:

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Wednesday 3rd August, 10am

Online General Sale from Wednesday 17th August, 10am – limited amount available

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 18th August, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 1st September, 10am – limited amount available

