News

Newcastle United players set to make club debuts today – Only 4 weeks until big kick-off

Two Newcastle United players could be making their club debuts today.

With only four weeks until the Premier League season kicks off, it is the first NUFC pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players having a kick about against neighbours Gateshead.

Both Nick Pope and Sven Botman could play their first games for the club, in this behind closed doors friendly at the Newcastle United training ground.

No time for kick-off has been made public and no doubt this will be a very relaxed affair, the NUFC squad only back in training a matter of a week, some Newcastle United players only a few days.

However, with so little time to prepare with the World Cup squeezing pre-season, things will quickly escalate when Newcastle head off this coming week to Austria for a training camp that includes friendlies against two German clubs (see important dates below).

Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson brings his recently promoted Gateshead team that includes a host of former NUFC players, who have now been joined by young Magpies keeper Dan Langley, a loan signing for this upcoming season.

Newcastle United important dates:

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead at Newcastle’s training ground.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden will host a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich at their stadium, the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, kick-off is 2.30pm local time.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle playing German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, kick-off 4pm local time.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time).

Friday 29 July 2022 – October 2022 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle (3pm)

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 13 September 2022 – November 2022 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Tuesday 11 October 2022 – December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Tuesday 6 December 2022 – February 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

(Week commencing) Monday 9 January – League Cup quarter final matches will be played.

Wednesday 25 January 2023 – March 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Wednesday 25 January 2023 – League Cup semi-finals first leg matches played.

(Weekend of) Saturday 28 January – FA Cup fourth round matches to be played.

Wednesday 1 February 2023 – League Cup semi-finals second leg matches played.

Tuesday 21 February 2023 – April 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Sunday 26 February 2023 – League Cup final.

(Midweek of) Wednesday 1 March – FA Cup fifth round matches to be played.

(Weekend of) Saturday 18 March – FA Cup quarter-finals to be played.

Thursday 23 March 2023 – Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

Thursday 30 March 2023 – Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

Friday 7 April 2023 – Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

(Weekend of) Saturday 22 April – FA Cup semi-finals to be played.

(Sometime after Saturday 20 May 2023) – Match Week 38 live TV match choices to be announced, after Match Week 37 games played.

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, Chelsea v Newcastle United 4pm kick-off.

Saturday 3 June 2023 – FA Cup final.

