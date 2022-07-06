News

Newcastle United players – Club announces fantasy football prices for 29

The club have revealed the fantasy football prices for Newcastle United players ahead of the 2022/23 season.

This is for official Premier League fantasy football use.

There are 29 Newcastle United players in total who are valued (see below).

Callum Wilson is set at the highest prices of £7.5m for fantasy football purposes.

Next highest on £6m, you have Joelinton, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Whilst Nick Pope is rated higher than Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 July 2022:

The Fantasy Premier League prices of Newcastle United’s players have been revealed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with forward Callum Wilson once again at the top of the list for the Magpies.

At £7.5 million, the England forward is Newcastle’s costliest player for the second successive season in the online game, which was played by a record-breaking 9.1 million managers last term.

There have been a number of tweaks elsewhere in the United ranks prior to next month’s big kick-off, with Joelinton – Eddie Howe’s side’s reigning player of the season – listed as a midfielder for the first time, with Allan Saint-Maximin named as a midfielder as opposed to a forward.

Price-wise, Bruno Guimarães’ superb start to life on Tyneside sees his price increase from £5.0 million to £6.0 million, while fellow January signing Kieran Trippier – whose two goals and set-piece expertise helped Howe’s men pull away from danger after his arrival – offers good value for FPL managers at £5.0 million.

Elsewhere, summer recruit Nick Pope’s allocated price is also £5.0 million, while centre back Sven Botman will cost managers £4.5 million to include in their team.

The full list of player prices is below – and you can sign up to play Fantasy Premier League here.

Player Position Price (in £millions)

Martin Dúbravka GKP £4.5

Nick Pope GKP £5.0

Karl Darlow GKP £4.0

Kieran Trippier DEF £5.0

Javier Manquillo DEF £4.5

Emil Krafth DEF £4.5

Jamaal Lascelles DEF £4.5

Fabian Schär DEF £4.5

Dan Burn DEF £4.5

Sven Botman DEF £4.5

Federico Fernández DEF £4.5

Ciaran Clark DEF £4.5

Paul Dummett DEF £4.0

Matt Targett DEF £5.0

Jamal Lewis DEF £4.5

Matt Ritchie DEF £4.5

Sean Longstaff MID £4.5

Jonjo Shelvey MID £5.0

Joe Willock MID £5.0

Bruno Guimarães MID £6.0

Jeff Hendrick MID £4.5

Joelinton MID £6.0

Miguel Almirón MID £5.0

Jacob Murphy MID £4.5

Ryan Fraser MID £5.5

Allan Saint-Maximin MID £6.5

Callum Wilson FWD £7.5

Dwight Gayle FWD £4.5

Chris Wood FWD £6.0

