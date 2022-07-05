News

Newcastle United owners ripping fans off on friendly prices? Here’s what rivals are charging

A lot of debate today regarding what the Newcastle United owners are charging for home friendlies.

Tuesday 5 July saw tickets for two St James’ Park pre-season matches up for grabs.

At 10am, fans able to buy these Newcastle United friendlies tickets for the Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao games.

A 7.45pm kick-off on Friday 29 July against the Serie A opponents, then 3pm for the La Liga Basque outfit on Saturday 30 July.

When the tickets went on sale at 10am, long queues online and in person at the ticket office.

As for the pricing of these Newcastle United friendlies tickets, some fans upset that the new owners are charging £20 and £10 concessions (£35 adult and £15 concessions packages if you buy both friendlies) for each game, as compared to the £10 and £5 pricing for NUFC friendlies under Mike Ashley (the last of his friendlies at home to Norwich in August 2022).

So, are the Newcastle United owners ripping fans off on friendly prices?

Had a quick look around and here’s what rival Premier League clubs are charging…

Arsenal v Sevilla – Saturday 30 July

Prices – £25 adults and £12 concessions, up to £40 adults and £20 concessions

Liverpool v Strasbourg – Sunday 31 July

Prices – £27 adults and £20 over 65s, under 16s go free

Fulham v Villarreal – Sunday 31 July

Prices – £20 (couldn’t see what discount for concessions)

Man Utd v Rayo Vallecano – Sunday 31 July

Prices – £20 adults and £10 under 16s

Leicester v Sevilla – Sunday 31 July

Prices – £20 adults and £15 over 64s, £10 for 16 and 17 year olds, then gradually reducing different age groups

Conclusion

Newcastle United charging the going/market rate (or less compared to Arsenal and Liverpool!).

