News

Newcastle United owners – Borrow from HSBC secured on ticket sales and media rights

The Newcastle United owners have made arrangements to borrow money from HSBC.

Filings at Companies House (see below) have gone public and have been highlighted by football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The filings show that the Newcastle United owners have opened up a credit facility (no amount mentioned in the paperwork available to view at Companies House), which allows them to borrow money, secured on ticket sales and media rights.

Already this has sparked some debate, along the lines of ‘why would the richest club / owners’ need or want to do this?

The truth is, it could have been set up for a host of reasons.

This is a common practice amongst many clubs, using the revenues set to arrive during the season as a means of securing a loan facility to use now, if necessary.

It doesn’t mean any need for panic, no need to fear that already the Newcastle United owners have reached the limits of what they want to invest in their football club.

Personally, my best guess is that this is actually good news for the coming season. With this loan facility giving extra flexibility, which could very likely be used to help enable (in the short-term) other signings to come in during this summer 2022 transfer window.

