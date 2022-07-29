News

Newcastle United official announcement – Simon Smith has left the club

Simon Smith has left Newcastle United

An official club announcement on Friday morning revealing the departure of the NUFC head of goalkeeping.

Simon Smith has left the club after a seven year stretch, having also previously worked for Newcastle United between 1999 and 2004.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 July 2022:

Newcastle United’s head of goalkeeping, Simon Smith, is leaving the club.

His departure brings to an end his second spell in the Magpies’ backroom team after he previously served under Ruud Gullit and Sir Bobby Robson between 1999 and 2004.

After roles with the Canadian Soccer Association and LA Galaxy, Smith embarked on an eight-year spell with the Football Association before re-joining Newcastle United in 2015 and working under Steve McClaren, Rafael Benítez, Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe.

He has worked with some of our finest goalkeepers in his time and will be very much missed at the first team and across the club.

Simon said: “It has been a great privilege to work for Newcastle United Football Club and I have hugely enjoyed the many opportunities I’ve had to work with our first team goalkeepers throughout the years.

“I will continue watching and supporting the team and wish them every success for the future as I look forward to new challenges ahead.”

Newcastle United extends its sincere thanks to Simon for his many years of service and wishes him the best for the future.

First team goalkeeping coach Adam Bartlett will continue to work with the Magpies’ goalkeepers.

