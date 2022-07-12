News

Newcastle United official announcement – Safe Standing to be installed at St James’ Park

Safe Standing will now be installed at St James’ Park.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday morning has revealed the club plans.

A Safe Standing area to be brought in ahead of the season in part of the away fans section.

With then the club looking to bring in safe standing in a home area in 2023.

The reasoning behind this explained below…

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2022:

Newcastle United has outlined its long-term commitment to safe standing and will install a rail seating provision in the visitors’ section of St. James’ Park this summer following guidance from the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

To avoid major disruption to season ticket holders, the club will look to introduce a similar provision in a home area of St. James’ Park as early as 2023, subject to a consultation process.

The plan follows the announcement this week that Premier League and Championship clubs wishing to introduce licensed ‘safe standing’ areas at football stadiums will be allowed to do so from the start of the forthcoming 2022/23 season.

While supporters will not be permitted to stand at St. James’ Park yet, the SGSA has advised that the front section of the away end at St. James’ Park – located in the upper section of the Leazes End – would benefit from having the added infrastructure in place as a priority.

Dave Gregory, head of safety and security at Newcastle United, said: “I’d like to emphasise that supporters will still not be permitted to stand at this time, but the addition of rail seating will add an enhanced safety provision in an elevated part of the stadium.

“We are committed to making St. James’ Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future.”

SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson OBE said: “We welcome the controlled return of standing for the modern era, which has been made possible by a very close collaboration with the Government.

“This is an historic moment for football – and, most importantly, for the fans who have campaigned for this change and will be safer as a result of today’s decision.”

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles said: “Match-going supporters know the benefits of safe standing are enormous, with better atmospheres and more choice for fans, whether they prefer to sit or stand.

“The FSA has always made the case that football clubs should be able to talk to their fanbase and work together to find the ideal mix of seating and standing at every club. That’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and install their own safe standing areas.”

Once licensed standing is given the green light at St. James’ Park, fans would be allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in areas of persistent standing. Each supporter would have to occupy the same area they would take if they were sitting, with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Seats would not be locked in the up or down position, so fans could sit if they wished to, and the standing areas should affect the views of other fans. Other parts of the grounds would remain all- seated and fans would be expected to sit in these areas.

The necessary legislative amendments to the Football Spectators Act were formally tabled in Parliament on 4th July 2022.’

