Newcastle United official announcement – Mainz 05 friendly tickets go on sale

Newcastle United fans can now buy tickets for the Mainz 05 match.

An official announcement from NUFC on Wednesday morning making public the news.

The game will be played in Austria on Monday 18 July, details below.

Go HERE to buy tickets.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 July 2022

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s pre-season friendly against Mainz 05 are now on sale.

The Magpies side take on the Bundesliga outfit at the Kufstein Arena on Monday, 18th July (kick-off 4pm local time) in the second game of their training camp in Austria.

Mainz 05 finished eighth in Bundesliga last term and played against Newcastle in a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2017, winning 2-1.

On Tuesday, tickets went on sale for United’s first friendly of the camp, against 1860 Munich at SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau on Friday, 15th July (kick-off 2.30pm local time). They are available to buy here.

Tickets for the Mainz match, priced at $13.20 for adults and $8.80 for concessions, are now available to buy here. There is a limit of ten tickets per order.’

