Newcastle United official announcement – Joelinton suspended after ‘friendly’ red card

Joelinton has picked up a suspension.

The club revealing the news on Wednesday morning, this follows two yellows for the Brazilian against Benfica.

Joelinton sent off in the late stages of the match, Benfica then grabbing a late winner against the ten men NUFC.

The (striker turned) midfielder is banned for Friday night’s match against Atalanta BUT can play against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Thankfully no real harm apparently done, apart from maybe interfering possibly with Eddie Howe’s selection preferences for these final two friendlies.

If the red card had happened in the final friendly of the season, then I guess it would have been no Joelinton against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 July 2022:

‘Following his red card last night, Joelinton will be suspended for Friday’s pre-season friendly against Atalanta.

He will, however, be available for Saturday’s game against Athletic Club at St. James’ Park.’

Newcastle United didn’t deserve to lose as they proved at least a match for their hosts, Miguel Almiron with two excellent goals to cancel out two set-piece goals for Benfica.

Eddie Howe admitted he was particularly disappointed on two fronts, the red card for Joelinton and the fact that Newcastle failed to see out the 2-2 draw with ten men. Although with a penalty shoot out set to decide things, no doubt most NUFC fans would have feared the worst anyway!

Eddie Howe gave this reaction to the Joelinton red card after last night’s match:

“I’m disappointed, in pre-season friendlies the last thing I want to see is a red card for either team, unless there’s a tackle that’s really out of the spirit of the game.

“I don’t think Joelinton’s tackles were (that got the two yellow cards), the second one was late and he (Joelinton) acknowledged that and stayed to try and look after the lad.

“It spoiled the last ten to fifteen minutes but it was a good test for us, we just weren’t quite good enough to see the game out (with ten men), which is disappointing from our perspective.”

Benfica 3 Newcastle 2

Goals

Newcastle

Almiron 22, 44, Joelinton red card 82

Benfica

Ramos 15, Grimaldo 32, Araujo 89

Newcastle team v Benfica:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Bruno G, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

At half-time eleven changes:

Darlow, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Matt Bondswell, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 75), Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Ritchie, Wood

Unused substitutes:

Turner-Cooke

