Newcastle United official announcement – Jeff Hendrick agrees move to Reading

Jeff Hendrick has moved to Reading.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday afternoon revealing that the midfielder has joined on a season-long loan deal.

Given a ridiculously long four year deal by the previous owner and head coach, Jeff Hendrick never looked Premier League first team level after arriving at St James’ Park.

Still with two years of his NUFC contract remaining, hopefully the midfielder can do well and win a permanent deal at the Championship club.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2022:

‘Jeff Hendrick has joined Reading on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

Republic of Ireland international Hendrick has found his first-team opportunities at St. James’ Park limited since the arrival of Eddie Howe last November, and spent the second half of last term on loan with Queens Park Rangers, where he made ten appearances in the Championship.

And he has now made a similar move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to link up with Reading, who are managed by former England midfielder Paul Ince.

Hendrick, 30, has made 27 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club from Burnley in August 2020, scoring three times.’

