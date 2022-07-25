News

Newcastle United official announcement – Emil Krafth wins new deal

Emil Krafth has had an early birthday present.

Eight days before he turns 28, the Swedish international agreeing a new deal.

An official announcement from the club revealing that he is now contracted to NUFC until 30 June 2022.

Emil Krafth having originally agreed a four year deal when signing in 2019, the defender now contracted until 30 June 2024, having had an extra year added.

Credit to the right back who is just one of the many who has benefited from Eddie Howe’s coaching and dedication.

Emil Krafth getting the nod in the majority of games once Kieran Trippier was ruled out, Krafth’s 12 Premier League starts in 2022 bringing 25 points, helping Newcastle to eight wins, one draw and three defeats.

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 July 2022:

Newcastle United is delighted to confirm that Emil Krafth has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The Swedish full back, whose current agreement with United was due to expire next summer, has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until June 2024.

Krafth joined the Magpies from French side Amiens in August 2019, having earlier enjoyed spells with Bologna, Helsingborgs, Östers IF and Lagans AIK. He has made 62 appearances to date during his time on Tyneside, scoring once against Manchester City in May 2021.

The 27-year-old – a 42-cap international for his country – helped Eddie Howe’s side secure an 11th-placed finish last term and impressed towards the end of the campaign, with United winning five of the final seven games in which Krafth started in April and May.

Krafth told NUFC TV: “I’m very, very happy to extend my contract here – me and my family love to live here – and continue with the journey we started with the club. I’m really looking forward to the future at the club.”

Head coach Howe added: “I’m very pleased Emil has extended his stay with us. He made an excellent contribution to the team last season and he continues to add valuable strength to us.”

