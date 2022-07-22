Transfer Market

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Dwight Gayle signs for Stoke City

Dwight Gayle has signed for Stoke City.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing the news.

Dwight Gayle moving on a ‘permanent’ deal, he had two years left on his NUFC contract.

All the best Dwight at your new club.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 22 July 2022:

Dwight Gayle has left Newcastle United to join Championship side Stoke City on a permanent deal.

The 32-year-old has linked up with ex-Magpie Michael O’Neill’s men, ending his six-year spell at St. James’ Park.

Former Dagenham and Redbridge and Peterborough United striker Gayle joined United from Crystal Palace in July 2016 and enjoyed a goal-laden first season on Tyneside, netting 23 times in all competitions to finish as the club’s leading goalscorer as Newcastle won the Championship title in 2016/17.

After scoring six times in the Premier League the following campaign, the frontman joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018/19 season and bagged a further 24 goals in a prolific stint at the Hawthorns before returning to Newcastle.

In all, Gayle made 122 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 34 times, and departs to join a Potters side who finished 14th in the second tier last term.

Newcastle United thanks Dwight for his contribution and service to the club, and wishes him well for the future.

