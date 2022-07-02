News

Newcastle United official announcement – Derek Wright retires after working under 32 managers

Derek Wright has retired,

A Newcastle United official announcement on Saturday morning revealing the news.

The club’s head physio calling time after working under an incredible 32 different permanent and interim NUFC managers.

After 38 years finally retiring, Derek Wright having started in 1984 when Jack Charlton was manager at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s long-serving head physiotherapist, Derek Wright, is retiring after an incredible 38 years of service to the club.

Derek joined the Magpies’ backroom team in 1984 and has served under 32 permanent or interim managers, as well as treating hundreds of different players.

A familiar face in the treatment room, dressing room and on the United bench over the years, Derek is a much-loved and respected part of the Newcastle United family and will be hugely missed at the first team and by everyone who knows him.

Derek said: “It hasn’t been an easy decision to leave the club that I love, and which has been my life for nearly 40 years.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work for Newcastle United Football Club and I would like to thank all of the managers, coaches, players, staff and fans who have made it such a memorable time.

“I am very happy to maintain my connection with the club, but I am looking forward to the future spending and enjoying time with my family. I will continue supporting my club as always watching the team go from strength to strength.”

The club would like to thank Derek for his long and exemplary service and will be organising a suitable send-off for him with players and staff to celebrate his achievements.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Derek a long and happy retirement.’