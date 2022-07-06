Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Charlie McArthur has signed

Charlie McArthur has signed for Newcastle United.

An official announcement from the club on Wednesday afternoon revealing the deal was now done.

The teenager made his Kilmarnock first team debut as a 16 year old and had interested a number of Premier League clubs, including Dan Ashworth’s former club Brighton.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of young defender Charlie McArthur from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock subject to international clearance.

The 17-year-old centre-back, who captained Scotland at this summer’s Under-17 European Championship in Israel, made his senior debut for Killie as a 16-year-old in October 2021 during a Scottish Challenge Cup last-16 win against Queen’s Park.

The defender made a further three appearances for the 2021/22 Scottish Championship winners, including his league bow in April during a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers.

The promising youngster, who attracted strong interest from a number of Premier League clubs, will link up with United’s under-18 side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.’

