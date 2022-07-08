News

Newcastle United official announcement – Benfica tickets go on sale

Newcastle United fans have now been told how they can get tickets for the Benfica match.

An official announcement from NUFC on Friday morning making public the news.

The game will be played in Austria on Thursday 26 July, details below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 July 2022

‘The Magpies take on Portuguese giants Benfica in a showpiece pre-season fixture on Tuesday, 26th July and tickets will go on sale to Newcastle fans on Monday at 10am (BST).

Kick-off at the Estádio de Luz is at 8pm (local time), with the two teams playing for the Eusébio Cup, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Ajax and São Paulo among the teams to have taken part in the invitational match previous years.

Tickets will be priced at £17.50 and will initially go on sale to 2022/23 season ticket holders only, with no away points required. No travel groups will be in operation and all tickets must be bought in the same transaction to sit together.

Upon purchase, the Box Office will send an email attachment – one per ticket – to the email address held on the qualifying supporter number and entry at Benfica can be either by mobile (PDF held on telephone and scanned at the turnstiles) or as a Print at Home document, which must be printed to 100 per cent in size.

Away points will be allocated in the usual manner and the process of travel groups will return for the Premier League campaign ahead.

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0344 372 1892.’

