Newcastle United official announcement – 9 day trip confirmed

An official announcement by the club on Sunday, has confirmed that the Newcastle United first team squad are heading off for a nine day training camp.

Sunday seeing Eddie Howe and his players flying out to Austria.

The head coach declaring ‘Austria will be an important time for us. We’ve got a lot of work to cram in in a short period of time. Hopefully the lads will enjoy that week, come back, and we’ll be that much further forward then in our preparations.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 10 July 2022:

Newcastle United’s first team squad will travel to Austria on Sunday for a nine-day training camp, including friendlies against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05.

Eddie Howe’s side, who warmed up for the trip with a 5-1 win over neighbours Gateshead on Saturday, will be based near Salzburg and with renovation work currently being carried out at the club’s Benton training centre, the camp has been designed to help the players continue their preparations ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Magpies will take on 1860 Munich at the picturesque SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau on Friday, 15th July (kick-off 2.30pm local time).

The former champions of Germany were runners-up in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964/65 but currently play in 3. Liga. Tickets for the friendly match, priced from $12 to $15, are available to buy here.

United will then face Mainz, who finished eighth in Bundesliga last term, at the Kufstein Arena on Monday, 18th July (kick-off 4pm local time). Tickets, priced at $13.20 for adults and $8.80 for concessions, can be purchased here.

Speaking about the camp, Howe told NUFC TV: “Austria will be an important time for us.

“We’ve got a lot of work to cram in in a short period of time. Hopefully the lads will enjoy that week, come back, and we’ll be that much further forward then in our preparations.”

Recent signings Sven Botman and Nick Pope – who did not play against Gateshead having been given an extended break following international duty over the summer – will be on the flight to Austria, along with the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Fabian Schär and Chris Wood.

Supporters can go behind-the-scenes of Newcastle United’s visit to Austria with exclusive content across nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels.’

