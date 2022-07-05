News

Newcastle United official announcement – 1860 Munich friendly tickets go on sale

Newcastle United fans can now buy tickets for the 1860 Munich match.

An official announcement from NUFC on Tuesday afternoon making public the news.

The game will be played in Austria on Friday 15 July, details below.

Go HERE to buy tickets.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 July 2022

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s pre-season friendly against 1860 Munich are now on sale.

Eddie Howe’s side take on the 3. Liga side at the picturesque SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau as part of their training camp in Austria on Friday, 15th July (kick-off 6pm local time).

The former champions of Germany were runners-up in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964/65 and met the Magpies in the Intertoto Cup in 2001, with Newcastle winning 6-3 on aggregate over two legs.

Tickets for the friendly match, priced from $12 to $15, are now available to buy here. There is a limit of ten tickets per order.’

