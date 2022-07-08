Transfer Market

‘Newcastle United now take lead in race for Marcos Asensio’ – Dubious

Reports in Spain now that Newcastle United have taken the lead in the race for the signature of Marcos Asensio.

AS Sport say that their information is that the biggest bid Real Madrid have now received for the winger / attacking midfielder, is from NUFC.

Marcos Asensio does look set to leave Real Madrid and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, however, I do have ‘slight’ doubts as to whether that PL club will be Newcastle United.

Indeed, I have serious doubts as to not only whether Newcastle have put in the biggest bid so far, but indeed if they have put in any bid at all. To add to that list, I am not believing NUFC have even made an approach.

Not that I think Marcos Asensio is a bad player, instead, I just don’t see him having the kind of profile (especially wages!) Newcastle United are looking for when it comes to signings, nor indeed NUFC currently having the kind of profile (especially no Champions League football) that Asensio will be looking for.

After six years at the club he still hasn’t become a Real Madrid automatic first choice, starting 92 La Liga games in his six seasons out of a possible 228 league matches.

Last season was no different, with 19 La Liga starts as Marcos Asensio helped the club win the title, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Real Madrid also of course won the Champions League but Marcos Asensio was an unused sub for that win over Liverpool, only starting two games in the Champions League run to the final and only playing 206 minutes of CL football in total.

The Real Madrid winger has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham this summer, plus his current contract only has a year to run and currently no signs of player and club agreeing on a new deal.

Late last month saw Newcastle United first credited with (supposed) interest in Marcos Asensio and this is the ‘expert’ analysis that Steve McManaman had to give on the player’s future…

“Yes, I think he would suit the Premier League. He’s a good player. He definitely needs to play more. That goes without saying.

“Isco’s leaving. Marcelo’s left. Gareth Bale’s left. I think Real Madrid are just trying to take stock a little bit. It wouldn’t surprise me if they bought somebody else. They may need a forward. They’ve got Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, but they probably need Asensio as well at this moment in time.

“If they are to let him leave, I think they’ll bring somebody else in. They haven’t got enough forwards to let people go. He’s an excellent player, he’s just not hit the heights at Madrid as he did when he burst into the team. He probably hasn’t progressed enough for them. So he hasn’t really nailed down a starting position for himself. It’ll be interesting to see what he does.

“The way he plays, I think Tottenham or Arsenal would suit him.

“You don’t want to be disrespectful to teams like Newcastle, but they’re still a work in progress. I think the better a team he goes for, would help Asensio.

“I don’t think he’s a player that you could stick in that Newcastle team at the moment and hope that he’s going to beat ten men and score loads of goals. He’s not that type of player.

“I think he’s more suited to a well-rounded team. Tottenham and Arsenal; teams that are around the top of the league and play that style of football.”

