Transfer Market

Newcastle United now focused on signing Jack Harrison – Report

Jack Harrison has for some time been a target for Newcastle United.

Indeed, ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season finale, it was claimed that Newcastle would take advantage of a Leeds relegation, if it happened, with the winger / attacking midfielder one of a number of players with relegation triggered lower price tags in their contracts.

As it happened, Jack Harrison himself scored the late winner at Brentford on the final day of the season, that ensured Leeds stayed up. Also ensuring that there was chance of the player leaving on the cheap.

Leeds paid £11m to Man City in summer 2021 after having Harrison on loan for a few years and now Newcastle United are said to have turned a fuller focus on landing the player this summer.

With the valuations out on targets such as Diaby and Isak amongst others on the continent, The Mail are amongst those reporting that Eddie Howe has switched attention to Jack Harrison. That is a little misleading, Jack Harrison has always been on Newcastle’s list of targets but now he is claimed to be far higher up that list.

Leeds said to be sticking to a £30m valuation on the player they spent £11m on only a year ago, Newcastle not as yet willing to meet that valuation.

Of course, it would still need both player and Leeds to be willing to do a deal, but certainly the Yorkshire club have so far shown this summer plenty of willingness to do deals on players who want to leave, with Phillips and Raphina the most prominent of those. Leeds have actually been the most active in terms of numbers in and out this season, with half a dozen players so far brought in, as other established players have left.

Jack Harrison was arguably Leeds’ best player last season and has continued to have a great record when it comes to direct goal involvements. Eight Premier League goals and eight PL assists in 2020/21, then eight PL goals and one assist last season, despite a poor season for the team overall that just escaped relegation in their final match.

The 25 year old can play on both sides of the pitch as well as in the middle as a central attacking midfielder. Newcastle United currently have a fair number of options as wingers / attacking midfielders but apart from Allan Saint-Maximin, not many of them getting enough direct goal involvements.

I think it is quite clear that Newcastle United haven’t finished their transfer business and will certainly add to their attacking options, whether that will include Jack Harrison remains to be seen.

