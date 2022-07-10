News

Newcastle United make public when Nottingham Forest tickets will go on sale

A lot of people have been waiting for the news of when Nottingham Forest tickets will go on sale.

Less than four weeks to go until Newcastle United kick off their season at St James’ Park.

Tens of thousands of memberships were sold when the club opened up sales of them a week and a half ago, memberships that will be essential for anybody hoping to buy tickets match by match.

The wait will soon be over for the first of these matches and the (online) stampede for Nottingham Forest tickets.

The club revealing that they are going on sale at 10am on Tuesday 12 July to Season Ticket Holders and Members – online sales only. Sales are limited to one per member / season ticket holder.

Newcastle United say that there will then be an online general sale of any remaining Nottingham Forest tickets from 10am on Tuesday 26 July. However, fair to say that anybody hoping for tickets still remaining then, is an eternal optimist.

The schedule of NUFC Premier League games (see below) for August and September has now been confirmed after UK broadcasters chose their live games.

The next announcement awaited is Friday 29 July 2022, when the October 2022 Premier League live TV matches are scheduled to be announced (though sometimes announcement ends up a day / days later than on the schedule).

Saturday 6 August 2022 – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle (3pm)

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

