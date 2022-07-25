Transfer Market

Newcastle United make approach to sign Julian Draxler – Report

An interesting one, as Newcastle United are reported to have made an approach to try and sign Julian Draxler.

The news comes from Le10Sport in France, who in an ‘exclusive’ have said their information is that Newcastle have approached PSG about the player’s availability and price tag.

Julian Draxler was left out of PSG’s pre-season trip to Japan and clearly looks to be one of the players the Ligue 1 club are prepared to let go, media in France claiming he is one of as many as eleven players that PSG are looking to offload. This will hopefully keep them on the right side of Financial Fair Play rules and make space in their squad for new signings, plus reduce the wage bill and help balance the books.

Le10Sport say that they have also been told that Newcastle United have been in talks with the player’s representatives, to see how Julian Draxler would feel about a move and if interested, what his personal demands would be.

PSG paid Wolfsburg £35m back in January 2017 and now in their exclusive, Le10Sport say that PSG are looking for as much as 30m euros (approx £25.5m) but could potentially accept a bid as low as 20m euros (approx £17m).

Julian Draxler is now 28 and looks set to leave PSG, he made 24 first team appearances last season but only five Ligue 1 starts, so needs to move for first team football on a regular basis.

With 58 appearances for Germany, he played for the national side as recently as March 2022, but wasn’t included in the Euros squad for last year’s finals. Regular first team football would obviously massively improve his chances of making the place to Qatar in November, particularly if he can impress in the Premier League.

On paper at least, he sounds an ideal signing for Eddie Howe, as he is two footed and can play across the pitch as a winger / attacking midfielder, most often used on the left but can also play on the right or centrally as an attacking midfielder.

He is 6ft 1 and has pace, plus is prepared to carry the ball and take his man on. Despite only 17 league starts these past two seasons, Julian Draxler has scored six goals and got four assists in Ligue 1.

If there is indeed substance in this ‘exclusive’ from France, much will likely depend on the financial side of things and what both PSG and the player will be expecting. With Newcastle United looking to make their money stretch as far as possible this summer, obviously a loan with obligation to buy next summer would / could particularly attractive.

An interesting one to watch out for anyway.

