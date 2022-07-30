Transfer Market

Newcastle United make £40m bid for James Maddison – Report

Newcastle United have made a bid for James Maddison.

The report comes from the usually excellent John Percy of The Telegraph, who has an impressive record when it comes to breaking transfer stories, including any number of Newcastle ones in the past.

The man from The Telegraph says in an exclusive, that a £40m bid was made on Friday, with Leicester turning that opening offer down.

John Percy saying that Newcastle United are now considering an improved bid to try and land the attacking midfielder.

Whilst he has been known to make the ‘odd’ dive and can be annoying, there is no doubt that he is a talented player. One who is very comfortable on the ball and willing to carry it.

Aged 25 he is in the right bracket as Newcastle United seek to bring in players who can be long-term foundations of the team, Bruno is 24 and Joelinton 25.

Luke Edwards covers Newcastle United for The Telegraph and he has backed up this transfer story from his colleague.

Edwards saying that he has:

‘Spoke to people last night about this with john Percy and it is 100% true from the Newcastle United end.

‘Naturally they would rather it hadn’t come out in public but let’s see what happens next.

‘Player thought to be keen on move.’

A lot could well depend on James Maddison. I know you could say that about any player you are trying to sign but in this kind of case where Leicester are seemingly keen to keep the midfielder, if Maddison did want to leave, then usually in these cases nowadays, it comes down to then the reluctant selling club accepting it is now a case of trying to get the best possible deal.

James Maddison has consistently played well against Newcastle, he scored in the 4-0 win at the King Power last season, then in each of the previous two seasons, scored in wins at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has made clear he is very keen (desperate?) to bring in more attacking threat and last season Maddison had 30 direct goal involvements in all competitions (Newcastle’s highest was ASM with 10), scoring 18 and getting 12 assists.

Leicester City are the only Premier League club yet to make a single signing this summer and it has been widely reported that they are in a situation where they need to sell this window before they can buy. Tielemans was expected to leave but that hasn’t been the case, so if Newcastle do up their offer, then a combination of James Maddison wanting to leave and Leicester then having funds to invest on bringing players in, could potentially do it.

