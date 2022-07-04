News

Newcastle United live TV matches announcement imminent – 7 Premier League games update

News on Newcastle United live TV matches is eagerly awaited.

The first Premier League live TV matches were announced after the 2022/23 fixtures release in mid-June, five games chosen (view here) for live UK TV broadcast from the first round of Premier League matches on the opening weekend, though Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest not amongst the picks.

So that match set to go ahead on the opening day of the season at 3pm on Saturday 6 August.

At the same time, Amazon Prime confirmed the two full sets of Premier League fixtures that they would be streaming live in this upcoming 2022/23 season.

The first of those in mid-October which includes Newcastle v Everton, currently Wednesday 19 October and a 7.45pm kick-off but that is subject to change as Amazon Prime not stating yet which matches will be played exactly when, in that round of October fixtures. The other Amazon round of PL matches is the Boxing Day schedule, it is Leicester v Newcastle on Monday 26 December with a 3pm kick-off currently, but that potentially / likely changing.

What we also got last month (June 2022) was a schedule of the intended dates for the remaining announcements of Premier League live TV matches, when each set of live TV games is set to be made public.

The first of those dates (see list below) to watch out for is Tuesday 5 July (tomorrow), when we are set to find out the August and September Newcastle United live TV matches that have been selected.

The following seven Newcastle United Premier League games are coming up in the first two months of the season and we will find out in this imminent announcement whether they have been selected (current dates listed below):

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday 20 August – Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 27 August – Wolves v Newcastle

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Saturday 10 September – West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth

An international break then covers the rest of September, with Newcastle then currently due to play away at Fulham on Saturday 1 October. Premier League live TV matches for October, scheduled (see below) to be released on Friday 29 July.

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

