Newcastle United live TV matches announcement – 6 Premier League games now confirmed

Newcastle United live TV matches have now been announced for October.

Friday night’s announcement (see below) has seen the Tottenham away game and Everton at home announced as live TV games and the dates / times confirmed.

This means that so far there are six Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed, between the start of the season and end of October.

Today’s announcement also revealed that the away match at Man Utd has been moved to the Sunday, however, this is due to their European involvement and the game at Old Trafford not included in the live TV choices.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of October 2022:

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 22 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 July 2022:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s Premier League fixtures in October have been selected for live broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies’ home match against Everton on Wednesday, 19th October will be screened live on Amazon. The date remains unchanged but kick-off moves to 7.30pm (BST).

And United’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur will be live on Sky Sports. The game will still be played on Saturday, 22nd October but kick-off has been pushed back to 5.30pm (BST).

In addition, Newcastle’s trip to Manchester United has moved to Sunday, 16th October (kick-off 2pm BST) due to the Red Devils’ participation in the Europa League on the preceding Thursday evening.’

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

