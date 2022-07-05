News

Newcastle United live TV matches announcement – 4 Premier League games chosen

Newcastle United live TV matches have now been announced for the first two months of the season.

The first Premier League live TV matches were announced after the 2022/23 fixtures release in mid-June, five games chosen (view here) for live UK TV broadcast from the first round of Premier League matches on the opening weekend, though Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest not amongst the picks. So that match set to go ahead on the opening day of the season at 3pm on Saturday 6 August.

However, four of the next seven have now been chosen for live UK broadcast (see below0.

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 July 2022:

‘Four of Newcastle United’s fixtures across the first two months of the 2022/23 season have been selected for live television broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies’ home clash with Manchester City will now be shown on Sky Sports, with the match moving as a result to Sunday, 21st August with a 4.30pm (BST) kick-off.

United’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following weekend has also been selected by Sky Sports and will now kick off at 2pm (BST) on Saturday, 28th August.

Newcastle’s game at Liverpool on Wednesday, 31st August will be shown live on BT Sport but there is no change to the date or kick-off time, which remains 8pm (BST).

And the Magpies’ trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United will now be at 2pm (BST) on Sunday, 11th September, with Sky Sports broadcasting the game live.’

An international break then covers the rest of September, with Newcastle then currently due to play away at Fulham on Saturday 1 October. Premier League live TV matches for October, scheduled (see below) to be released on Friday 29 July.

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

