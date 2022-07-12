Transfer Market

Newcastle United hierarchy are ‘unanimous’ on Alexander Isak – Club transfer record could be broken

Newcastle United have been in talks to sign Alexander Isak.

The Telegraph say that their information is that the ‘Newcastle United’s hierarchy have unanimously agreed’ on the Swedish striker being an ‘ideal’ signing and just now a case of whether Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners are ready to commit the entire remainder of this summer 2022 transfer budget to land the Real Sociedad player.

Signed as a 19 year for £5m from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, Alexander Isak has helped take the Spanish club from finishes of 12th and 9th to 6th, 5th and 6th in his three La Liga seasons.

His debut (2019//20) season in Spain saw nine goals from 14 La Liga starts (plus 23 sub appearances), then 17 goals in 30 league starts (four appearances as a sub) in 2020/21, then six La Liga goals in 26 starts (plus six sub appearances).

Not as good a season just gone but a young attacking player with great promise who can play across the front line, through the middle or either side.

Making his debut for the Sweden senior team aged only 17, Alexander Isak has already made 39 appearances and scored 10 goals for his country.

The Telegraph say that any successful bid would be a new club record, exceeding the £41.65m (£35m guaranteed and £6.65m add-ons) that Newcastle United agreed for Bruno Guimaraes in January.

If committing the entire remaining budget on Alexander Isak, the report says this would mean only a loan deal would be possible for the other attacking signing NUFC are also hoping to make.

A helpful / possibly deciding factor The Telegraph say, is how flexible Real Sociedad are about how the transfer fee is paid.

With a deal in total of £50m+, the newspaper says that if the La Liga club are willing to take half the transfer fee now and the other half in future payment(s), that could allow Newcastle the added cash and flexibility to make that other attacking signing they’d like to make.

When it comes to the profile of Alexander Isak it is easy to see how he would fit the profile that Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners are looking for. Still only 22 but having already shown great ability and scored goals for Sweden and in a competitive European league.

The Hugo Ekitike deal looks dead in the water and whilst Alexander Isak is only two years older, he has shown three years of ability at a high level and ability to get goals, hence the higher transfer fee than Ekitike would have cost.

Talks have taken place between Newcastle United but as things stand, no agreement in place as yet.

The Telegraph say that Real Sociedad have advertised to a number of clubs and agents their willingness to sell Alexander Isak in this window and they would bank a massive profit on the £5m they paid only three years ago, though no doubt Borussia Dortmund will have included a clause that will see them bank part of any fee Newcastle may agree to pay.

Still 51 days of the transfer window left after today but the Premier League season kicks off in just over three weeks time.

Eddie Howe will be keen to get any other new signings in as quickly as possible, to allow them as much of a pre-season as possible with their new teammates.

