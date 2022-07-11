News

Newcastle United friendlies – Watch the next two games free online

Another two Newcastle United friendlies are coming up in the next seven days.

Eddie Howe’s players now out in Austria for a pre-season training camp and facing German clubs 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 whilst they are out there.

The two Newcastle United friendlies on Friday (15 July) and Monday (18 July) will be able to be watched live online by NUFC fans, via NUFC TV or the club’s official youtube channel. Details below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 July 2022:

Newcastle United’s pre-season friendlies against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 will be broadcast live on NUFC TV and the club’s official YouTube channel.

The Magpies’ first team squad are currently based near Salzburg for a training camp and will take on 1860 Munich at the SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau on Friday, 15th July (kick-off 2.30pm local time, 1.30pm BST), then Mainz at the Kufstein Arena on Monday, 18th July (kick-off 4pm local time, 3pm BST).

And both games will be available to watch – in the UK and Saudi Arabia only – for free on NUFC TV and United’s YouTube channel.

Mainz finished eighth in Bundesliga last term while 1860 Munich – runners-up in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964/65 and past champions of Germany – play in 3. Liga.

Eddie Howe’s side arrived in Austria on Sunday, having beaten neighbours Gateshead 5-1 in their first friendly, played behind closed doors, on Saturday.

Recent signings Sven Botman and Nick Pope are likely to make their Newcastle bows in the matches. Tickets for both games are still available to buy here.

Newcastle United matches:

FRIENDLIES

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden will host a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich at their stadium, the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, kick-off is 2.30pm local time (1.30pm in the UK).

Watch live online via NUFC TV or the club’s official youtube channel.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle playing German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, kick-off 4pm local time (3pm in the UK).

Watch live online via NUFC TV or the club’s official youtube channel.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time) which is 7pm in the UK.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday 6 August 2022 – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle (3pm)

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

