Newcastle United friendlies at St James’ Park – Prices released and some fans not impressed

There are two Newcastle United friendlies at St James’ Park ahead of the new season.

Friday 29 July sees Serie A club Atalanta on Tyneside for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July is then a 3pm kick-off for La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

Eddie Howe set to use his whole first team squad across the two St James’ Park pre-season matches, with them less than 24 hours apart.

Ticket prices for the home Newcastle United friendlies have finally been released by the club, on the eve of tickets going on sale.

At 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 5 July) seeing tickets go on sale for the two matches.

The club having released the following info via their ticketing site:

Friday 29 July 2022 – Newcastle United v Atalanta BC

19.45 (7.45pm) kick-off

Tickets released for sale on Tuesday 5th July, 10am – Limited to 6 per person

Single game, Adult – £20, Concession – £10

Package price including both games /same age band, Adult – £35, Concession – £15.

Packages available between 5th – 19th July ONLY

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao

15:00 (3pm) kick-off

Tickets released for sale on Tuesday 5th July, 10am – Limited to 6 per person

Single game, Adult – £20, Concession – £10

Package price including both games/same age band, Adult – £35, Concession – £15.

Packages available between 5th – 19th July ONLY

So bottom line, £20 for an adult to see either friendly, £10 for concessions (Under 18s etc).

However, up to and including Tuesday 19 July, you can get a ticket package that gets you into both Newcastle United friendlies – £35 for adults and £15 for concessions.

I was interested to read and hear comments from a number of Newcastle fans reacting to the ticket prices…

Some thinking they are a touch on the expensive side, others (vast majority?) saying that the prices are reasonable and that whilst Mike Ashley might have charged less (used to usually be £10 and £5 concessions if bought in advance, £20 and £10 if bought on the day of the match) for previous Newcastle United friendlies at St James’ Park, the big difference now is that money going into the club is going to help drive the ambition that is now being shown.

Anyway, tickets on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 5 July) for both friendlies from 10am, presumably going on sale online, by phone and at the ticket office in person. With seemingly everybody (season ticket holders, members and general public) all able to buy straight away.

