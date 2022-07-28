Newsletter

Newcastle United first team progression – Window by window

6 hours ago
30 comments
Everybody now wondering what the Newcastle United first team will be in nine days time.

New season just around the corner, Nottingham Forest the visitors for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 6 August.

Looking beyond that, what will be the Newcastle United first team by the time we get to September and the closure of the transfer window?

I know there is disappointment and frustration at the failure to add more attacking threat so far this window.

However, I thought time for some perspective…

Looking at the latest seven transfer windows, including the current one, I have looked at what became (roughly) the Newcastle United first team choice (if everybody fit) after the closure of each window.

Basically, how much each window had improved / changed the first eleven…

First choice Newcastle United team after summer 2019 transfer window:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Willems, Hayden, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

First choice Newcastle United team after January 2020 transfer window:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

First choice Newcastle United team after summer 2020 transfer window:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

First choice Newcastle United team after January 2021 transfer window:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Willock, Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

First choice Newcastle United team after summer 2021 transfer window:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Willock, Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

First choice Newcastle United team after January 2022 transfer window:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Joelinton, Bruno G, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

First choice Newcastle United team ‘after’ summer 2022 transfer window:

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Targett, Willock, Joelinton, Bruno G, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

I will let you make your own mind up but…

For my money, I think the difference is massive.

Those last four or so Mike Ashley windows saw a bit of messing about with loans but very little progression. Callum Wilson the only real significant improvement.

In contrast, in only a window and a half we have seen more than half the Newcastle United first team now change…

That is what I call progress.

Michael Bennett

