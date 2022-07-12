News

Newcastle United first match of season sells out in under two hours

With the season rapidly approaching, on Tuesday morning Newcastle United put the tickets on sale for the Nottingham Forest game.

That match only 25 days away now, with NUFC’s season kicking off their season at 3pm on Saturday 6 August.

The Newcastle United v Forest tickets went on sale at 10am this morning and they were sold out in around the equivalent time it takes to watch a full 90 minutes at St James’ Park (including the half-time break…).

All match by match tickets sold (***) before we got to 12 noon.

Only season ticket holders and members were able to buy tickets and there was an instant massive online queue when 10am came around. I logged on at 10.01am and found myself 12,000+ in the queue, waiting almost an hour to be redirected to the ticketing site from the online queue.

Prices appear to have stayed the same as last season, for those buying match by match tickets.

On Tuesday morning the club having revealed the prices of Newcastle United tickets, as you can see below, for this opening game of the season, the prices most fans would have been looking at were £35 for adults in Category 2 (behind goals/corners) with then cheaper for concessions, whilst the family area sees the price set at £25 for adults and then less for concessions.

This Forest game is rated as a cheaper ‘category B’ match and checking games last season, it was £35 for Brighton at home in ‘Category 2’. So it looks like prices have been kept the same for Newcastle United tickets match by match.

For ‘Category A’ matches last season, it was £41 when playing the likes of Liverpool at home in ‘Category 2′ seating, £6 more for these higher rated games / opposition.

(***Today’s official club announcement did though say that after all tickets were sold today…’A small number of tickets will then be released for online general sale at 10am on Tuesday, 26th July. They will be available to supporters without a season ticket or Membership, with one ticket per supporter number.’)

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2022:

A limited number of tickets for Newcastle United’s opening game of the Premier League season are now on sale to Members only.

Seats for the category B fixture against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 6th August (kick-off 3pm BST) went on sale to Members at 10am on Tuesday, 12th July with one ticket per qualifying supporter number and online sales only from book.nufc.co.uk.

A small number of tickets will then be released for online general sale at 10am on Tuesday, 26th July. They will be available to supporters without a season ticket or Membership, with one ticket per supporter number. Supporters can assign to friends and family once the tickets are in their basket to enable groups to sit together where possible.

Ticket prices start from:

Family Area

Adults: £25 (£25 online general sale)

Juniors: £12 (£13 online general sale)

Seniors: £20 (£21 online general sale)

Category 2 – behind goals/corners

Adults: £35 (£36 online general sale)

Juniors: £17 (£18 online general sale)

Seniors: £26 (£28 online general sale)

18-21s: £19 (£20 online general sale)

Platinum Club

Adults: £58 (£61 online general sale)

Juniors: £28 (£30 online general sale)

Seniors: £45 (£48 online general sale)

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

