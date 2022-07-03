News

Newcastle United fantasy football prices made public

Newcastle United player values for fantasy football purposes have been revealed.

The official Premier League site listing (see below) the prices for eleven NUFC players.

These are the values assigned to each of the Newcastle United players for the 2022/23 season.

Official Premier League site – 3 July 2022:

‘Ahead of 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League going live, Premier League clubs have been revealing the FPL prices of their players.

Newcastle’s top point scorer from 2021/22 Allan Saint-Maximin remains the same price at £6.5m, but compared to last season, he is now a midfielder instead of a forward.

Joelinton has also been changed too, and will now be available to select as midfielder rather than a forward for £6.0m.

Elsewhere, there is a price rise for Bruno Guimaraes who increases from £5.0m to £6.0m, and Dan Burn could be a smart acquisition given his price tag of £4.5m.

£7.5m Callum Wilson FWD

£6.0m Joelinton MID

£6.0m Bruno Guimaraes MID

£6.0m Allan Saint-Maximin MID

£6.0m Chris Wood FWD

£5.0m Nick Pope GKP

£5.0m Matt Targett DEF

£5.0m Kieran Trippier DEF

£5.0m Joe Willock MID

£4.5m Dan Burn DEF

£4.5m Fabian Schar DEF

As you can see, Callum Wilson the most valuable of those NUFC players listed.

With goals the easiest way to pick up fantasy football points, Wilson looks set to lead the line for Newcastle this coming season.

He has a brilliant record in terms of goal ratio per starts, last season scoring eight goals despite only starting sixteen PL matches, whilst in 2020/21 it was 23 PL starts and 12 goals. In total for Newcastle, Wilson has 20 Premier League goals despite starting only 39 PL games, better than a goal every two starts.

If he can stay fit this season, Callum Wilson could score a serious amount of goals.

ASM was the most productive last season and hopefully fully fit and with a better team around him, the Frenchman can improve on his ten PL direct goal involvements last season.

Meanwhile, after scoring only three goals in 71 appearances for Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes already has five goals in only eleven PL starts (plus six sub appearances) for Newcastle United. Interesting to see if he can continue with that goal threat.

Trippier as well could be picking up bonus points on top of his defensive work, likely to be a threat with assists on corners and other set-pieces, as well as hoping to add to his two goals scored from free-kicks last season.

This is the final list of Newcastle United direct goal involvements in the Premier League 2021/22:

10 Allan Saint-Maximin (5 goals and 5 assists)

8 Callum Wilson (8 goals and 0 assists)

6 Bruno Guimaraes (5 goals and 1 assist)

5 Ryan Fraser (2 goals and 3 assists)

5 Joelinton (4 goals and 1 assist)

4 Fabian Schar (2 goals and 2 assists)

3 Javier Manquillo (1 goal and 2 assists)

3 Jonjo Shelvey (2 goals and 1 assist)

3 Jacob Murphy (1 goal and 2 assists)

2 Kieran Trippier (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Chris Wood (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Joe Willock (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Matt Ritchie (0 goals and 2 assists)

2 Sean Longstaff (1 goal and 1 assist)

1 Dan Burn (assist), Emil Krafth (assist), Miguel Almiron (goal) Jamaal Lascelles (goal), Isaac Hayden (goal), Jeff Hendrick (goal), Ciaran Clark (assist)

