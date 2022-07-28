News

Newcastle United fans in UK and Spain blocked from watching Athletic Bilbao match on live TV

Newcastle United end their pre-season with home games against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao.

Friday night at St James’ Park it is a 7.45pm kick-off against the Serie A club, then 3pm on Saturday against the La Liga side.

Thursday night has seen Newcastle United announce (see below) that both friendlies will be shown live around the world on NUFC TV.

However, due to UEFA regulations, NUFC fans in the UK and Spain won’t be able to watch the Athletic Bilbao game, though if you are any other country you still can.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United are preparing to face European opposition across a bumper weekend of football, with Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao coming to St. James’ Park on Friday night and Saturday afternoon respectively.

And tickets for both matches are still available here, with prices at £20 for adults and £10 concessions, rising to £25 and £15 on the day of each game.

But for supporters who can’t make it to the stadium for the final matches of the Magpies’ pre-season campaign, NUFC TV will broadcast the action live and free of charge.

Kick-off against Serie A side Atalanta will be at 7.45pm (BST) and that game will be available to watch anywhere in the world, with commentary from Matt Newsum and former Newcastle and England defender Steve Howey.

Less than 24 hours later, La Liga outfit Athletic are in town for a 3pm (BST) kick-off. Due to UEFA broadcasting restrictions, that game can not be broadcast live in the UK, but will be available in all other countries (except for Spain). Former Magpies favourite Peter Lovenkrands will join Rob Scanlon in the commentary box.

NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters tuned in to watch United’s pre-season matches against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 in Austria earlier this month and Tuesday night’s showpiece clash with Benfica.

But there is still time to buy tickets for both the Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao matches here, and show your support for Eddie Howe’s men ahead of the big kick-off in just over a week’s time.’

