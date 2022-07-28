Opinion

Newcastle United fans forget what happened 73 days ago – Short-term memory loss

Newcastle United fans don’t have long to wait now until proper football returns.

Just as well, if you ask me.

I’m finding it a bit tedious reading some of these seriously over the top predictions of what is supposedly likely to happen. Absolute doom and gloom merchants predicting impending disaster, unless the NUFC owners and Eddie Howe get these couple of attacking signings into St James’ Park.

I would ask all Newcastle United fans to think about where they were 73 days ago, what they were doing.

I know where I was, along with almost 50,000 other Newcastle United fans…

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4)

If the doom and gloom merchants don’t have significant short-term memory loss, we are only talking ten weeks (and three days) ago!

Just as a reminder, Arsenal arrived knowing they had to win to get into the Champions League, the Newcastle United players had nothing to play for. Except of course for the fans, themselves, price….and of course, to try and convince Eddie Howe they deserved a chance to stay and be involved the following season.

The statistics (above) were actually very deceptive, they didn’t really do Newcastle United justice!

As none other than Mikel Arteta confirmed after the final whistle:

“Normally I can sit here and defend what we have done…but today it is not easy.

“Newcastle were one hundred times better than us in every department, from the beginning to the end.

“It is hard to accept but that is the reality of what happened today on that pitch.

“We knew [what was at stake] but we didn’t cope with it.

“We didn’t compete, we never even got into the game.

“We lost every duel.

“Every aspect of the game we were second best and Newcastle deserved to win the match, probably by a bigger margin as well.”

Let all that sink in once again.

That is how the Newcastle United players finished off their home campaign, that victory over Arsenal made it seven wins in the final eight PL games at St James’ Park. Plus of course, the wider picture saw Eddie Howe and his players pick up more points in the final 19 games (entire second half) of the season than every PL club but Liverpool and Man City.

If you look above at that team that started against Arsenal and took them apart, all eleven are still at St James’ Park. As indeed are eight of the nine subs, the only exception being Dwight Gayle.

Bottom line is that this same team that took Arsenal apart are all still here AND in nine days time, that starting eleven will be further improved significantly with Pope, Botman and Trippier all now available to start, along with Joe Willock as well.

I know there are no guarantees that the same players would play at the same level against Nottingham Forest BUT there is nothing to say that they can’t / won’t.

Yes you always want to bring in ever better players, especially in key / attacking positions BUT I find it quite bizarre just how hysterical some people are behaving. Claiming that if certain players don’t arrive in the upcoming days / weeks, then we are staring at likely disaster.

These very same people were no doubt, like the rest of us, last season saying what a brilliant job Eddie Howe had done both in terms of the way the team were playing AND how fit and well prepared the players were.

A couple of tight pre-season friendlies end in defeats by the odd goal and suddenly we supposedly should be doubting Eddie Howe in terms of not having his team ready to take on the challenged of the new season in nine days time…

From everything I have seen, the players are looking really fit ahead of the season, Eddie Howe has been splitting his first team in half during games, playing often two separate teams in each half, getting everybody minutes. When it comes to Forest and Eddie Howe puts his full first choice very fit team out, that is when I will start to really take notice and see how good (or not) the team / squad are looking.

I think tonight I might put my feet up and watch again that superb performance against Arsenal ‘all the way’ back in May, I was at the game but recorded it and have watched it a couple of times already, but another reminder won’t do any harm!

