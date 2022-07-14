Transfer Market

Newcastle United cross top two targets off list due to transfer fee and wage demands – Report

After only three weeks of the summer 2022 transfer window, Newcastle United completed their third signing.

Sven Botman arriving at St James’ Park, following Matt Targett and Nick Pope through the door as permanent signings.

However, the fourth (and fifth?) NUFC summer signing(s) is taking a little longer.

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with both Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby, either/both deal(s) would break the current NUFC transfer record.

However, now The Telegraph have published an exclusive on Thursday afternoon, revealing that Newcastle United have decided to bring an end to their pursuit of the two players.

Both Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen appear happy to sell the players BUT the sticking point is the money involved and according to The Telegraph, an unwillingness to negotiate / compromise.

Today’s exclusive saying that Real Sociedad are insistent on a £76m valuation of Alexander Isak which is his release clause figure.

Whilst Bayer Leverkusen are sticking to a £60m valuation of Moussa Diaby.

Both valuations are more than the Newcastle United valuation of the two players, whilst there are also added complications.

The report saying that Leverkusen want all of any Diaby transfer fee paid up front, whilst Newcastle want / need to do instalments, to stretch their budget and help with FFP. Whilst The Telegraph say Isak is wanting £200,000 a week wages, almost double what any player is currently getting at Newcastle United.

The net result of the above is that unless either selling club change their stance, Newcastle United are now actively looking for alternative targets.

