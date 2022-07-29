Opinion

Newcastle team v Atalanta – This reaction from fans is something else

At quarter to seven Eddie Howe named his starting Newcastle team v Atalanta.

The club announcing the starting eleven for this friendly at St James’ Park on Friday night.

Maybe I couldn’t have predicted the line-up tonight BUT I definitely couldn’t have imagined the way that so many Newcastle United fans would react to the team Eddie Howe had chosen.

A lot of supporters posting their replies (see below) in response to the club’s official online posting of the team.

Fans reaction to choice of Newcastle team v Atalanta:

‘There’s like none of the main team.’

‘WHY NO JOELINTON? Against their midfield, bizarre decision.’

‘Winning games give you good team morale, This is lining up to lose, L for Howe.’

‘That front three is gonna make me throw up.’

(Comment from a Liverpool and Conservatives fan!) Lose this game and your rep is gone you’ll finish below Villa.’

‘Christ that front three. get some bloody forwards signed.’

‘People crying. Its a pre season friendly!’

‘Our first choice GK+defence with our backup team for the rest (minus Almiron/Fraser – interesting…’

‘Off back down the shop for more alcohol.’

‘Interesting midfield, very attacking.’

‘Obviously doesnt want to win then.’

‘Some of the comments on here man, people think players would be playing twice in 24 hours? Or expect to see the first 11 tonight.’

‘Not gonna lie I’d be absolutely devastated if I was going tonight. That team going forward is dire. I know it’s only a friendly but it may be one of the only games people get chance to go to this season.’

‘The amount of people actually hating on this team, it’s bloody pre season gives the gaffer a chance to look at other players and gives them minutes under their belt, doesn’t matter the outcome just support the boys ffs.’

‘So gutted was all excited for a good match, with all due respect this team he has out is going to get obliterated.

Why on earth isn’t he giving the team that will start in the prem one full match together. Makes zero sense continuing with these teams over the weekend.’

‘Sorry but has all of our players bigot food poisoning or something?’

‘I’ve paid money to watch THAT front 3.’

‘Makes perfect sense to me.

Instead of a half each like Benfica most will get at least 3/4 of the game. The rest will get the same against Bilbao.

Win would be good but its all about the fitness ahead of the Forest game.’

‘Front 3 is absolute evidence that we need serious reinforcement asap ! There are relegated teams with better attacks than that.’

‘I am so disappointed in this teams sumer spending…’

The odd voice of reason BUT how bizarre are so many of the comments!

Some not even knowing why Joelinton isn’t playing, or indeed even seemingly not knowing there is another friendly tomorrow afternoon, kicking off only around 17 hours after tonight’s has finished.

Some claiming no first team players in the line up whatsoever, even though it could well be the keeper and defence that starts against Forest.

As for priorities…I think some fans would even play Howe’s first choice team in both these home friendlies, just because they have bought tickets expecting to see whoever.

Everybody (well I say everybody…) surely knew there would have to be some compromises in terms of choosing who played on each day and for how long. Eddie Howe clearly splitting his first team over the two home friendlies and set to give them full, or at least very close to full, games.

