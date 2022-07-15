Match Reports

Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 – Bruno Guimaraes makes one and scores one

Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 at the Saalfelden Arena (50 miles from Salzburg in Austria) – Friday 15 July 2022 – 1.30pm (UK) kick-off

Whatever the result / performance, when it comes to friendlies, you always have to say, but it is only a friendly…

That certainly summed up / covered the first half, accepting, it is only a friendly…

Nothing much happened really in the first 45. Lascelles managed to get booked, Newcastle dominated early and forced a number of corners, then 1860 Munich a bit the better of it and having their own run of corners. However, very few chances.

On 21 minutes the referee gave a soft free-kick against Dan Burn in the middle of and right on the edge of the 18 yard box. the free-kick seeing Nick Pope make a good save diving to his left.

Allan Saint-Maximin was pretty much the only Newcastle threat of any kind in the first half as Wilson was starved of any real service. On 36 minutes ASM got into the box on the left and cut the ball back, only for his pass to be cut out by an outstretched leg.

A minute later it was a similar story, Krafth crossing long and ASM heading it back from the left but a defender only just blocking the ball.

Only team change at half-time was Sven Botman for Jamaal Lascelles BUT a big change in tempo for Newcastle.

Only seconds after the break it was Targett sending Anderson free down the left with a long ball, his cutback found Wilson and he should have scored, but sent his 12 yard shot just over the bar.

Three minutes later it was more of the same, this time Murphy set free on the right but his ball only just cut out, when otherwise Wilson would have had a tap in.

United continuing to dominate the second half and and on 52 minutes an excellent ASM ball set Willock free in the box, with only the keeper to beat his top poke instead struck his outstretched arm.

The goal was definitely coming and sure enough, two minutes later it did. A superb move starting from Botman at the back, eventually ended with Shelvey laying the ball back from the right side and Willock giving the keeper no chance from ten yards out with a left foot strike.

Then the hour mark saw the predictable wholesale subs, Botman staying on but the ten who started the game, all replaced.

The changes only increased the second half momentum though and two minutes late it was 2-0. A very sweet Bruno G pass set Sean Longstaff free in the box and from 12 yards out he smashed a fierce shot across the keeper and into the far corner.

Almost three on 66 minutes, Ryan Fraser cutting back inside from the left but having delayed his shot, it struck an offside Longstaff who actually blocked the Fraser effort.

With 69 minutes on the clock, a less than friendly full on Joelinton challenge saw a second NUFC booking.

Six minutes later it was 3-0, Bruno G starting the move and putting in Chris Wood, who unselfishly then cut it back for an easy finish for the Brazilian from ten yards out.

If I had to pick any players out, I thought Bruno and Joelinton looked really good and dominated their opponents once they came on.

It is true that 1860 Munich are now only a third tier team in Germany but this was their fourth pre-season friendly and they start their league season in eight days time. So a decent second half effort by Newcastle United, against opponents who physically will be closer to full fitness with their season starting next weekend.

Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0

Goals

Newcastle

Willock 52, Sean Longstaff 62, Bruno 75

Newcastle team v 1860 Munich:

Pope, Krafth, Lascelles (Botman 46), Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

***Then on 60 minutes, Botman joined on the pitch by another ten subs – Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Dummett, Bruno, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Wood

Unused substitutes:

Matty Longstaff, Turner-Cooke

