Videos

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 match highlights – Watch winning goal and key moments here

Watch the Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 match highlights below.

A good tough run out for Newcastle United as they faced a team who were playing Champions League football last season and finished eighth in Serie A.

Elliot Anderson doing well to win the match winning penalty, which Chris Wood coolly dispatched.

Whilst Eddie Howe has kept back the likes of Bruno, ASM and Wilson for Saturday’s match, it was actually a very attacking line up. Considering the midfield trio were Anderson, Almiron and Sean Longstaff.

They all did well with Almiron and Anderson producing most of the attacking highlights, although Wood did ok as well as the game progressed. As well as his well taken penalty, linking up with others and at times playing in teammates with some decent passes.

Whilst at the other end of the pitch, Pope in control and last season’s first choice back four putting in some great work, especially late on, to help ensure the clean sheet and victory.

Official Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 match highlights

Only seven days until the Premier League kicks off for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe set to send out the other half of his first team squad on Saturday afternoon to face Athletic Bilbao.

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0

Goals

Newcastle

Wood 39 pen

Atalanta

Newcastle team v Atalanta:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy (Matty Longstaff 82) , Fraser (Bondswell 90) Wood (Stephenson 90)

Unused substitutes:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Munoz, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

Attendance: 40,596

(Match Report : Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 – Boost for Eddie Howe and plenty positives – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday’s victory – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe brutally honest when asked about more signings after win over Atalanta – Read HERE)

(4 Newcastle United players ruled out of Athletic Bilbao match – Official update – Read HERE)

