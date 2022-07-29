Opinion

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday’s victory

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 – Friday 29 July 2022 (7.45pm)

Eddie Howe and his players back at St James’ Park after a 74 day break.

This may not have been quite on the level of that 2-0 win and great performance against Arsenal back in May, however, plenty of positives for Eddie Howe as his part first team (likes of Bruno, Joelinton, ASM and Wilson set to play tomorrow) beat decent level Serie A opposition.

Jamie Smith:

“Bit of a dull game but encouraging that a largely second string side could beat such a decent opponent.

“Love Eddie making everyone do 90 minutes and absolute certainty that Elliot Anderson needs to be given a shout this year. Stood out massively for me and could well fill a slot for free, that we are after spending millions on.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Against not great competition in recent times, I have to say that this was surely the best atmosphere and biggest crowd at St James’ Park pre-season.

“The game wasn’t a classic but then friendlies rarely are.

“Playing pretty much his first choice defence, Eddie Howe will have loved the clean sheet, Matt Targett maybe the pick of those at the back.

“Most of the first choice front six will be playing tomorrow, the likes of ASM, Wilson, Joelinton and Bruno.

“However, with two positions to be filled, Almiron and Sean Longstaff did their chances no harm tonight.

“Football on a Friday night is a pretty decent idea, now back off to the pub.”

Matthew Robson:

“Not a big fan of friendlies and can’t remember the last home one I bothered with.

“However, I couldn’t wait for Forest to come around.

“So I gave it a go tonight and pleased I went.

“A lot of good things I thought after the opening half hour.

“The back four showing the benefit of continuity from last season into this one. I thought Botman was sure to start against Forest but not so sure now.

“Elliot Anderson is surely not going to be leaving on loan.

“There was talk of maybe even a League One club but on what I have seen pre-season, I reckon that if he did go out on loan, the very lowest level needs to be a Championship club that are one of the favourites to go up.”

John Martin:

“I got into the ground just before kick-off and some big queues outside, all a bit mad when we have two friendlies at home on consecutive days.

“Miggy is looking sharp, whilst Sean Longstaff was excellent in a more withdrawn midfield role.

As for Elliot Anderson, got in some great positions, really good movement, a 19 year old who will progress so much this season if training every day with Bruno and co.

“The highlight for me tonight were the fans.

“You would never think it was just an average friendly and the enthusiasm and positivity I saw around me tonight, was very different from some of the anonymous doom and gloom merchants I have been seeing on social media.”

David Punton:

“A win against Serie A opposition. I’ll take that in this pre-season twilight zone.

“That was a decent night’s work from the players.

“Italian sides are always hard to break down so maybe it’s no surprise it was a narrow scoreline.

“The much unfairly criticised Chris Wood with the spot kick settling this one.

“The young lad Elliot Anderson caught the eye, winning the penalty and almost adding a second goal. Surely now we keep him here, what with the five subs rule. He looks a special talent. The Geordie Maradona no less, just ask Bristol Rovers fans!

“Sean Longstaff looked good too, well coached and back to his best when he broke through under Rafa.

“The club still needs a striker option added to the squad and right side player too.

“Final word on the responses on Nufc social media chats tonight. Stop the moaning, please!”

Nat Seaton:

“Game had the usual friendly feel about it but it was great to be back at SJP with a win!

“With 2 games in 2 days therefore fielding 2 teams, it’s hard to judge where we are at for the Forest game, which is unbelievable only a week away.

“Defence played well, though you’d expect Botman to come in for first game.

“Midfield will no doubt will be much changed for first game but it was good to see Anderson get a game.

“Will be back again tomorrow to see our ‘other’ team play…”

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0

Goals

Newcastle

Wood 39 pen

Atalanta

Newcastle team v Atalanta:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy (Matty Longstaff 82) , Fraser (Bondswell 90) Wood (Stephenson 90)

Unused substitutes:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Munoz, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

