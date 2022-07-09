Opinion

My first Newcastle United away match – Huddersfield Town 1984

Following on from the recent Stoke and Millwall articles, I felt I had to share with fellow black n whites my memories of the first time I saw Newcastle United play away, and what a day it was…Huddersfield Town.

It was Monday 7 May 1984, promotion already all but sealed two days earlier after beating Derby County 4-0 at St James’ Park.

If my memory is right, a point at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a return to the top flight.

At 7am and with the sandwiches made, onto the A1 with me auntie and her best pal (both black n white daft).

These were the days when the A1 was a single carriageway for a long stretch and you had to go through Wetherby over a bridge!! No by-passes had even been thought of at that time.

Over the moors past industrial town after town, chimney after chimney, until we arrived in ‘uddisfield.

This is where the day just became surreal, the whole town had been taken over by erm, let’s just say jovial Geordies.

This was confirmed inside the ground as there was no away end…

Instead, Newcastle fans behind both goals (sing in the cowshed), half of the stand to the right and obviously some in the lower seating of the main stand.

It all started off in good spirits, meeting the players off the bus, a pat on the head from king Arthur, but what’s this? No King Kev “Where’s Keegan?” I asked Mr Cox, “sorry son, his eye hasn’t healed in time”, to this day I’ve never met KK and I’m sure there were a few tears behind the eyes that day.

And onto the match….

One down, two down, Beardsley pulls one back, then David Mills an equaliser, plus a disallowed goal, all before half time!!!

By this time, Newcastle fans are on the pitch, up the floodlights, scrapping to the right with home fans. Then the polis, whose charge at the Geordie barbarians didn’t bat an eyelid among the ‘tached up radgies, skinheads and assorted Fred Perry wearing 20 somethings.

It’s funny looking back at old photos with old eyes, these fellas were blokes who pi..ed up your leg every week in the Gallowgate at ten past three after roaming the city – drinking, fighting and well, generally just being blokes. Now they look like bairns in the photos in the books you read from back in the day.

Anyway, 90 minutes are up and the ref blows, no more goals, 2-2 and we’re up!!!

This is it, ABSOLUTE FU..IN CARNAGE.

All I remember is being bundled into a burger van to get out the way of the horses, by a scarf wearing pi..ed up

Newcastle fan.

Next thing, I’m tucked up in bed thinking “what the f… have I just witnessed today?”

As an aside….I’ll never forgot the teenage twins with blonde hair in white Benetton tops jumping about on the pitch after one of the goals.

Some things thankfully never leave you, memories truly are made of days like this.

