Opinion

Liverpool are showing the Newcastle United owners the path forward

Back in October 2015, tenth place Liverpool were below seventh placed Everton when Jurgen Klopp took over.

Since then, Liverpool have won the Premier League and Champions League and are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world, while spending less money than Everton over the same time period.

Everton have spent £639million compared to Liverpool with £569million, not too much difference between the two until you look at net spend £317million by Everton and £157million for Liverpool, less than half.

When you factor in that year on year the price inflation of players has gone up by 26%, that figure of £639million of Everton spending is well in excess of a billion, in terms of spending in today’s market, yet they clung on by their fingernails to survive last season with no hope of any future. Whilst their futile protest when FFP will restrict any new owners is not going to make a bit of difference, no matter how many times they click their heels, Dorothy is going nowhere.

When you look at the salary in 2019 of the average player at Everton it was £4,101,760, more than Tottenham’s £3,961,043 and not too far behind Liverpool’s £5,564,455, spending money on wages was not an issue. At first their spending looks stupid…and it was, but there is a deeper underlying cause to their downfall. It is what all teams face when trying to break the restrictive celling at the top end of the league.

Since 2015, Liverpool bought seven players who were each in excess of £40million and three in excess of £50million, while Everton only bought three players in excess £40million and nobody over £50million. At the lower end of the market, Everton bought a total of 20 players for over £20million+ in value. While Liverpool purchased 12 in excess of £20million. The stats are clear, Everton could only attract a certain calibre of player regardless of how much money they had.

Now combine that with the constrictions of FFP (Financial Fair Play), in which its only job is to maintain the cartel at the top. Everton eventually ran out of money and time to get to the next level. The same goes to a lesser extent at Leicester, where FFP is restricting them, coupled with the limited player they are going to attract. It is always stacked in favour of the big boys.

So how do Newcastle United do it? How do we square that circle?

What we are doing, is exactly what should be done, in a methodical way that will see us at the higher end of the table by out-thinking the hurdles that are in place, by the two step process which is:

Firstly…

The manager needs to not be a cheque book manager, in that, he can only spend to improve.

What you want is a Klopp / Ferguson type manager, who can improve the current players they have, as well as improving the players they purchase. Recruitment of players becomes easier when the team has a higher calibre of player and very very important the balance sheet improves.

How much was Jordan Henderson worth when Klopp took over? Would Salah have gone on to be one of the best players in the world under a different manager?

Year after year Ferguson would manage to squeeze every ounce of ability out of his players. We could clearly see that when the vast majority left and were mediocre, compared to their time under Ferguson. The Glazers have been milking the financial legacy of Ferguson and only now, nine years on, is the financial benefit beginning to fade.

In Eddie Howe we have a manager who has that ability. How much is Bruno now worth? How much is Botman going to be worth after this season? I quote Tifo football “According to FBREF Joelinton is one of the best midfielders in the world.”

That ability to improve players is worth a few hundred million pounds alone and the Newcastle United owners damn well knew it. While the pundits were scratching their backsides and not their heads, as most talk out of their backsides, at Eddie’s appointment, the owners were smirking because they knew exactly what these so-called experts didn’t.

Secondly…

The right recruitment policy.

If you buy a player over the age of 28 the values decreases and while the cartel can take this hit…and Everton foolishly ignored this fact, we cannot.

What we can do is have an excellent recruitment team who have had the life strangled out of them by he who shall not be named (that FCB), they have come out of their slumber and are now showing what they can do, combined with the buying of potential with our PREMIUM signings.

That is exactly what we are doing. Buying premium young talent and when combined with a manager who can improve players, is a recipe for success.

If the basket case that is the payday lending client Barcelona, came in for Bruno and we asked for £140million and they paid it, I have faith in the recruitment team and the manager to then use the cash to buy the right players and then improve those players.

A manager who can improve the players, plus the right recruitment team and talent policy, is the only way forward. Just look at what Klopp did with the Coutinho money at Liverpool, he bought van Dijk, Alisson and some went to the Salah fund as well. With that he started to build a team, getting into two Champions League finals and one semi-final since he took over.

I am not excited about marquee signings and over the hill has-beens at Newcastle United, it is the signing of young talent that is going to get us where we need to go, that brings real excitement…and patience is going to be needed. As we are doing right now, the Premier League and the cartel are trying to restrict and they hope to cripple us with various obstacles, but it will not work. Hearing their cries and looking at their salty tears of unfair, while they spend hundreds of millions and tried to form a breakaway league, we are coming for you and you (they) know it.

So, I ask my Newcastle United brothers and sisters to be kind, to hold on and steady your fellow supporters who suffer from vertigo, as it is going to be quite a high and remarkable view, when we get to the top.

