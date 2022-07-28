Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and Sunderland fans…) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans (and Sunderland fans…) debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, no surprise to see the transfer window figuring highly.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

Just over a week until the season kicks off and not a single attacking player signed.

Don’t want to come over as a moaner BUT we desperately need more goals in the team.

Cannot just rely on Callum Wilson.

He can’t stay fit, never mind score all the goals!

E Jones

Dear Mag,

Please would you please tell your readers not to order the white Newcastle shirt from Castore.

Ordered 30th June.

Payment taken.

Has not arrived.

No response to email x2.

John R

Dear Mag,

I think fans need to get a grip.

Plenty time to sign the attacking players that Eddie Howe has made clear he wants.

Yes, would have been great to have them in with the other three signings and Ekitike would have been one of them, if not for PSG.

It’s not like Howe and the rest of them at the club aren’t signing anybody on purpose.

I have seen plenty rubbish signings in my time and instead of some panic buy of a total dope, much rather Newcastle wait for the right one(s).

James R

Dear Mag,

We held season tickets for 20 years but due to covid, did not get them.

When the club recently put some season tickets available online, we tried for two and a half hours but sold out.

So joined membership scheme, again tried to get tickets for Forest game, again sold out.

Does loyalty not count any more?

Spent thousands, including doing cup games as well, plus buying shirts etc.

This is just a money making scheme.

Gutted we cannot go to St James.

Ken

Dear Mag,

Why not bring in some maybe older players on free transfers.

Even if it is only a 1 or 2 year contract.

You’d get decent players with only wages to pay, get the club up the table then if they prove they can get near top of table other players would be more likely to come.

Or is that too simple a view?

Norman

Dear Mag,

Seven signings so far and five of them have been defenders / goalkeeper.

Bruno obviously class but Chris Wood the only real attacking player.

I don’t think he is useless but he was brought in to do a very short-term job in keeping us up.

Now a squad player and we desperately need other new attacking threats to be signed this window.

Alan Yates

Dear Mag,

I have to admit that when I am having a bad day at work and things aren’t going well, I read your (Dean Wilkins’) article (see HERE).

Then life doesn’t seem too bad and I think “at least I am not a sad little man who instead of supporting his team, is obsessed with Sunderland”

As a Christian I will pray for you . Hate is a self destructive emotion.

God bless.

Stephen G (Sunderland fan)

Dear Mag,

I recently sent an email intended for Dean Wilkins entitled ” Sad Little Man”

Please accept my apologies.

I have just read an article by Jonnie Grieve regarding the stats between NUFC and SAFC in the Premiership.

Your leg of the 4x 100 “sad little man” relay is over . Please pass the baton on and ask Jonnie to run the remaining 300 metres himself.

Oh My Lord.

Hopefully your owners will not take a dislike to any comments I have made?

Or is that something you guys seem to have conveniently overlooked.

I wish your team and owners everything they deserve.

Have a great season chaps

Stephen G (Sunderland fan)

Dear Mag,

Following reports about where the new Newcastle United training ground could be sited, could this mean Parklands golf course will be taken over, for the sake of a football training ground ?

Seems unfair to the golfers, who have played there since John Jacobs.

Alan P

Dear Mag,

Rebuild the East Stand sooner rather than later!

Look at Beamish museum, all the old buildings that have been dismantled brick by brick and rebuilt at Beamish.

I think the Newcastle United owners might have a few quid handy to relocate these buildings to another part of the city.

It might cost them a hefty sum of money to do, but the extra seating in the east stand will soon make up the cost.

It needs to be done sooner rather than later.

Phil

Dear Mag,

After bringing in three signings very quickly this summer, it has been frustrating that so far no more have been added in July.

However, I do have confidence in what is happening.

We signed five in January including Targett on loan and they all have been proved to be great buys.

Chris Wood did a job, helped keep us up, so no complaints there. It had to be done and he was worth every penny of the £25m that helped keep us up (and relegated Burnley).

The other four have massively improved the team.

Great to see then Targett made permanent, whilst I think Botman and Pope look great buys as well.

Just need to have some patience I’m afraid. Getting this striker and winger in soon hopefully. Still five weeks of the transfer window left. It will happen.

Peter Rogers

