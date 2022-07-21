Transfer Market

Leeds United turn down Newcastle United offer for Jack Harrison – Want more than double

Jack Harrison has increasingly been linked to a move to Newcastle United.

With Newcastle finding it difficult to so far recruit the two attacking signings Eddie Howe would like to make, attention turning towards the Leeds winger / attacking midfielder due at least in part, to prices quoted on the continent for NUFC targets.

With 25 direct goals involvements in the last two Premier League seasons, it is understandable why Newcastle United would see Jack Harrison as a viable target.

At the weekend, Leeds lost in a friendly to Aston Villa, the game played in Australia. After the match, on the back of the Newcastle speculation, Jack Harrison was asked if he would definitely be at Elland Road for the new season…but refused to commit, saying ‘We’ll see, we’ll see what happens.’

Now there has been an update on the situation from Phil Hay who covers Leeds United for The Athletic.

He has covered the club for many years and is usually a very credible source where Leeds are concerned. Phil Hay giving a very interesting overview of the situation.

Early Thursday he has revealed that Newcastle United have tried to buy Jack Harrison but Leeds United turned the proposal down.

Phil Hay saying his information is that Newcastle offered £17m but it was knocked back.

Leeds paid £11m in summer 2021 for Jack Harrison but the man from The Athletic says that they are now valuing the player at £35m+.

On the Newcastle United side, Hay says that his understanding is that Newcastle value the player at a very maximum of £25m, even in this current hyped up transfer market.

The journalist saying that whilst Leeds had to accept that Raphina and Phillips couldn’t be kept at the club, they are trying everything they can to keep Jack Harrison. Leeds have been one of the biggest spenders in this summer window, spending around £100m on half a dozen players already, reinvesting the fees from those they have sold.

Jack Harrison scored eight PL goals and got eight assists in 2020/21 when on loan at Leeds, then last season still got eight PL goals despite the relegation battle at Elland Road, plus one assist.

Looking from the outside, you would imagine that if Newcastle do decide to make the Leeds player a priority now, then they will increase their offer to somewhere closer to what the Yorkshire club are wanting to value him at. A better offer would then surely make the decision largely down to Jack Harrison himself. He turns 26 in November and has been at Leeds for four years now, so would he see the Newcastle United ‘project’ as too tempting to turn down?

I’m guessing we will find out very soon. With either some transfer action fast approaching and a possible fourth NUFC signing of the window, or Jack Harrison making a public commitment to staying at Leeds.

