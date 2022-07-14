Transfer Market

League One club confirm receipt of ‘a lot of money’ after Newcastle United summer signing

Nick Pope only started seven league matches in the space of four years at Charlton, heading out on loan moves to various lower league and non-league clubs.

Then his fifth year at the club, the 2015/16 season, the keeper got his chance and played 24 Championship matches in what would prove to be his final time at Charlton.

Burnley impressed enough to pay an undisclosed fee for Nick Pope and before he had even played 30 Premier League games for Sean Dyche’s side, Pope was called up for England. A quite remarkable rise in fortunes.

Now it has been revealed that there was also a significant selling-on clause in that deal when Charlton sold Nick Pope to Burnley.

The Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard saying his club have made ‘a lot of money’ out of the Newcastle United deal with Burnley.

Sandgaard took over at Charlton only two years ago, so now he and the club benefiting from the deal the previous owners secured some four years earlier than the takeover at the South London club.

The Charlton owner telling South London Press about Nick Pope signing for Newcastle United:

“We got a lot of money out of that one, I’m very pleased with that.

“Clubs like us, who develop a lot of our academy players, will naturally in some years have good income from that sort of sell on.

“Especially since the players are not always fully developed when we sell them and it is a limited amount we get – when they fully develop at a Premier League club then you can see how much they can be worth.

“It’s nice the system gives us the opportunity to make something out of it at that stage.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 June 2022:

Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope, who joins the club from Burnley from an undisclosed fee.

The Soham-born shot-stopper, who has played eight times for his country, had spent the past six seasons at Turf Moor, twice winning Burnley’s player of the year award and helping the Clarets to qualify for Europe in 2017/18.

He was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019/20, when he kept 15 clean sheets throughout the campaign, and made history last year as the first goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first six games for England.

He has signed a four-year contract at St. James’ Park and becomes Eddie Howe’s second signing of the summer, following Matt Targett, who joined United on a permanent deal earlier this month following a successful loan spell last term.

Pope started his career with boyhood club Ipswich Town before dropping into non-league with Bury Town. From there, he joined Charlton Athletic before – following a series of loan moves – signing for Burnley in the summer of 2016, making a total of 155 appearances and firmly establishing himself as one of the country’s best goalkeepers.

The 30-year-old said: “Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started. The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition but it got over the line really quickly, and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Head coach Eddie Howe added: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”

