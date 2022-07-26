News

Last allocation of Newcastle v Nottingham Forest tickets on general sale today to NUFC fans

This morning is your last chance of Newcastle v Nottingham Forest tickets.

At 10am this Tuesday morning there will be an online general sale.

The club announcing that an unspecified (limited) number of Newcastle v Nottingham Forest tickets will be available to those without season tickets or memberships.

This will be the case ahead of each Premier League match (see schedule below) and is reportedly due to Premier League rules requiring all clubs to make a small proportion of tickets available to the general public.

Interesting to see how many Newcastle v Nottingham Forest tickets are available at 10am today, let us know in the comments section below what your experience is if you go online and try to get tickets today.

Whilst this is a general online sale, you do have to be registered (which is free) with the club to be able to get a ticket.

Newcastle United Premier League tickets – On sale dates announced by NUFC so far:

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 12th July, 10am – SOLD OUT

Online General Sale from Tuesday 26th July, 10am – limited amount available

(They will be available to supporters without a season ticket or Membership, with one ticket per supporter number. Supporters can assign to friends and family once the tickets are in their basket to enable groups to sit together where possible.)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Currently on Sale To Season Ticket Holders with 100+ Loyalty Points.

Adult £30.00 Senior & U21 £26.00 U18 £18.00

All children under 14 MUST be accompanied by an adult

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 21st July, 10am. A small number of tickets were still available in the family enclosure as of this Tuesday morning.

Online General Sale from Thursday 4th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Wednesday 3rd August, 10am

Online General Sale from Wednesday 17th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 18th August, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 1st September, 10am – limited amount available

